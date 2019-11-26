News
Investigation Underway Following Inmate Death At Oklahoma State Penitentiary
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The Department of Corrections says an investigation is underway after an inmate was pronounced dead in his cell Monday.
According to the report, around 4 p.m. Monday, November 25 a correctional officer found Albert Johnson unresponsive in his single-cell unit at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma.
DOC says Johnson was pronounced dead shortly after he was discovered.
Johnson was serving a death sentence for a first-degree murder conviction, and life sentences for shooting with intent to kill, forcible sodomy, first-degree rape, kidnapping and, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Johnson’s exact cause of death.