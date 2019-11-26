News
At Least 10,000 Customers Without Power Across Central Oklahoma
Tuesday, November 26th 2019, 5:59 PM CST
Between OG&E and Edmond Electric, at least 10,000 customers were without power across Central Oklahoma.
More than 2,700 customers are without power in Northwest Oklahoma City. More than 1,500 customers in Guthrie are also without power.
So far, OG&E and Edmond Electric are assessing what caused the outages and they do not have an estimated time of restoration.
