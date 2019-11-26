Sunbeam Family Services In Need Of Participants For Home-Based Early Childhood Program
OKLAHOMA CITY - A free program to help guide new parents through those first couple years is now accepting new applicants.
Experts will come to your house every week and work with you. But if you're interested you need to act fast.
In order to meet the requirements of a federal grant, Sunbeam has until the end of the day Wednesday, November 27 to fill 15 more spots in their program.
“We incorporate the fact that parents are the first teachers of the child,” said Betty Wilson, Sunbeam’s Early Head Start’s enrollment director.
Under the home-based program, every week a home educator will make a 90-minute home visit and work with families on parenting skills, goal setting and activities for children that are developmentally appropriate. The program also includes two play groups a month.
Parents with children from birth to three can enroll. It's all free, but because the program is federally funded, there are income requirements.
Sunbeam said this is the first year they have reached the deadline and still have openings. For those who act fast, Sunbeam said this is a chance to break the cycle for the entire family.
“Those are lifelong things we want to initiate early on,” explained Wilson. “So, when a child comes to us at six weeks old and they leave our program at three, when they go off to school-elementary year. They’re ready.”
Interested parents can get more information and enroll you can email: enroll@sunbeamfamilyservices.org, call 405-528-7721 or go to https://sunbeamfamilyservices.org/early-childhood-services/home-based-early-childhood-services/.