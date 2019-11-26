News
2 Detained, Vehicle Crashes After Police Chase In East Oklahoma County
Tuesday, November 26th 2019, 3:43 PM CST
Updated:
Two people are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash near Choctaw.
Choctaw police joined Oklahoma County deputies when the chase went into Choctaw city limits.
The chase ended at NE 57th Street and Henney Place.
Law officers said they were chasing two burglary suspects.
Paramedics were called to the scene.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.