When American Airlines Flight 383 had an engine catch fire on takeoff in Chicago in October 2016, it took more than two minutes to evacuate, in part because passengers grabbed their luggage. But, during the 12 days of FAA testing at an Oklahoma City facility, the 720 volunteer passengers won't have to deal with real life obstacles like bags, smoke, comfort animals or the dark, and the volunteers will be broken into groups of just 60. The smallest 737 seats at least double that.