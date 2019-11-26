'Cave Fire' Explodes In California Mountains, Threatens Homes
A wind-driven brushfire that erupted in the Southern California mountains Monday quickly grew to more than 4,100 acres Tuesday, fire officials said. The "Cave Fire" jumped a highway near the Santa Barbara city limits, CBS Los Angeles reports.
The fire threatened 2,400 homes, CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports. Evacuation orders were issued for 6,000 people.
Emergency alerts were sent to mobile devices and reverse 911 calls were issued to residents in the area of the flames, CBS affiliate KCOY-TV reports.
Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said on Twitter the blaze was zero percent contained.
The Associated Press said the fire was burning through dry, brushy canyons and ridges. Winds were clocked at 30 mph and forecasts called for occasional 60 to 70 mph gusts into Tuesday morning, but rain was expected later in the day.
At least one structure may have caught fire, KCOY-TV reports. Eliason said no structures were destroyed.
Local agencies filled social media with views of the fire: