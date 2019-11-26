Bob Dylan Center Location Announced In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Philbrook Museum of Art will vacate its downtown Tulsa location to make room for the Bob Dylan Center, Philbrook CEO Scott Stulen said Tuesday. Philbrook Downtown will close its doors to the public on December 29.
The Center will house the Bob Dylan Archive, purchased by The Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa in 2016. The Center will be located at 116 Reconciliation Way, near the Woody Guthrie Museum location.
Comprised of more than 6,000 items spanning nearly 60 years of Bob Dylan’s career, the archive includes decades of never-before-seen manuscripts, notebooks and correspondence; films, videos, photographs and artwork; memorabilia and ephemera; personal documents and effects; unreleased studio and concert recordings; musical instruments and many other items.
Stulen said The George Kaiser Family Foundation offered them a chance to end their lease agreement early, and the museum's leadership decided to accept the offer.
"By focusing on one location, Philbrook will greatly increase our capacity to fulfill our mission to make a creative and connected community through art and gardens," he said in a letter to friends of the museum.
"We are thrilled to welcome The Bob Dylan Center to downtown Tulsa, a growing hub for American music and culture."
Stulen said Philbrook will continue pop-up programs and various partnerships in the Tulsa Arts District. Philbrook has been downtown for the past six years.
He encouraged patrons to visit before December 29 to view their current exhibit showcasing photos of Oklahoma by Jason Lee and Larry Clark.
After the museum closes to the public, Stulen said Philbrook staff will relocate the art and other items to their midtown location.