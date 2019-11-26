News
Red Flag Warning In Effect In Oklahoma Panhandle, Parts Of Western & Northern Oklahoma
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday for the Oklahoma panhandle and parts of western and northern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Forestry Services reported.
The forestry services have firefighting task forces in position in Weatherford and Woodward.
A burn ban is in effect in Texas County.
The forestry service asks for all residents in the affected area to postpone any outdoor burning until conditions improve.
The News 9 weather team said Oklahoma could see wind gusts of more than 60 mph. With low humidity and dead vegetation, the fire threat is high Tuesday.