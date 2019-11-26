Report Cards Provide Deeper Perspective On Oklahoma's Academic Stability
OKLAHOMA CITY - Report cards have been released for every Oklahoma school and district, giving a deeper perspective on the academic stability of the state.
Overall, Oklahoma schools are averaged a D for academic achievement during last school year. This is a drop from 2017-2018 school year when Oklahoma public schools received a C in all six categories.
One major reason is the significant drop in academic achievement scores from 52 percent in 2017-2018 to 39 percent in 2018-2019. Academic achievement is graded on test scores that involved Math, Science, English, and the overall ability to move on to the next grade.
However, schools did show improvements in the Academic growth category. While keeping the same grade of a C, schools across Oklahoma saw improvements from 50 to 59 percent for students who showed overall growth.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester acknowledges the 2018-2019 report card is still feeling the effect from a major change. Oklahoma overhauled their report card structure during the 2017-2018 school year.
Even so, she still emphasizes the importance of preparing students for the future saying in part, "We must focus on meeting students where they are and preparing them for the next grade, course or level so that are successful in life after high school."
The State Department of Education says grades stayed the same for most individual schools across Oklahoma, and around 230 of them saw an overall improvement.