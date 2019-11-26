The safety of the students, coaches and fans that attend OSSAA events is always the driving force in all decisions that are made on site at an event. All sites that are hosting OSSAA Football Playoff games this Friday have an Emergency Action Plan in place to guide them through possible inclement weather situations and immediate safety precautions for the teams and fans. At this time, we plan to play the eight semi football and twelve quarter final football games as scheduled. We will continue to monitor Friday’s weather throughout this week with the National Weather Service in Norman and Tulsa and adjust our games if weather warrants. Decisions on site to play the contest would be a collaborative effort with the host administration, representatives from both participating schools, the game officials of the contest and OSSAA staff.