News
Oklahoma City Police Issue Silver Alert For 73-Year-Old Man
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man.
According to authorities, Wayne Wyatt was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Monday near the 3400 block of Springlake Drive. He is reported to be wearing either a maroon or brown polo shirt with gray slacks and black high top shoes.
Wyatt could be driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue with Oklahoma place 132MS.
Anyone with information on Wyatt's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.
This is a developing story.