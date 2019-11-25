Friends Advocate Stricter Charges For Former Firefighter Accused In Fatal Hit-And-Run
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Friends and family of a hit-and-run victim said the suspect, a former volunteer firefighter, should face stricter charges.
Mandy Gorsuch, 33, was hit by a pickup truck and killed outside of Roosters Hard Times Club in Guthrie on October 26.
Zachary Simmons, 28, is accused of fleeing the scene after allegedly running Gorsuch over. Gorsuch died en route to the hospital.
Simmons turned himself into police nearly a week following the incident.
Simmons is being charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and faces up to 10 years behind bars.
“Nobody got to say goodbye, nobody got to be with the family at the hospital,” said Amanda Sheppard, a close friend. “All of the stuff that we are supposed to do and be there for has been taken from all of us.”
The Logan County DA said there isn't enough evidence to support homicide or manslaughter charges.
Friends and family feel that would’ve happened to anyone else.
“They would have the book thrown at them,” said Margie Sheppard, a friend of Gorsuch. “There is nobody that could get in a car that authorities know about, drinking and driving, fighting, hitting somebody, there is no way that they would not go to jail, have more charges.”
A month has passed, feelings still haven't changed. Friends and family won't rest, they said, until those responsible are held accountable.
“Nobody is the same, she had a 14-year-old boy and he already lost his real mom,” said Amanda. “Mandy was all he had. We just want justice.”
A candle-light vigil is scheduled outside of Roosters Hard Times Bar Tuesday, November 26 at 8 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Simmons is out of jail on bond. He is due in court on December 19 at 2 p.m.