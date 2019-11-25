OSBI, Volunteers Gather To Search For Missing Pauls Valley Teen
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is still searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
According to OSBI, Faith Lindsey, of Pauls Valley, was last seen late last month in Konawa, just northwest of Ada.
More than 50 volunteers looked for Lindsey in Pauls Valley over the weekend.
“Now it went to a body search, kind of a different mood,” said Lindsey’s grandfather Jesse Lindsey. “It makes my heart feel good to see people come out and help us out.”
“It’s really important simply because law enforcement doesn’t have the manpower or resources to commit 30, 40 or 50 people out here to look at every inch of ground with so much other stuff on their plate,’ said Brian Smith with Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue.
If you know of Lindsey’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local authorities.