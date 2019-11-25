News
Sooners Comfortable With Close Wins
AP
Winning November games is nothing new for the Sooners, they haven't lost one in the month in five years. But what is new is how they're winning.
All three of OU's November wins have been by seven points or fewer, and that's just fine by Jalen Hurts.
"It shows the identity of our team from the standpoint of the mental toughness we have and the ability to find ways to win," Hurts said. "I said this, it's not supposed to be easy and it's not gonna be easy. But we're battle tested and we know how to win."
Bedlam is up next on Saturday at 7 p.m. OU has only lost four times in Stillwater since 1936.