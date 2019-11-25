Video Released: Naked Woman Caught Pouring Gasoline, Destroying Windows At Norman Apartment Complex
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Chaos was caught on camera at a westside Norman apartment complex.
Police said 25-year-old Kishelle Lawrence was found walking outside in the parking lot completely naked with a gas can.
News 9 first brought you this story last week and has learned Lawrence was also wanted in Oklahoma County.
A couple said the suspect approached a woman and her son with the gas can.
Later, Lawrence was seen pushing spare tires around the parking lot and breaking out the windows to an apartment.
Investigators report she told them her boyfriend had locked the apartment, and then left with another woman.
Lawrence is charged with public intoxication, arson, threatening to preform acts of violence, assault and battery and outraging public decency.
The arson charge is the only felony, and her bond was set at $15,000 in Cleveland County.
Records show Lawrence was charged in Oklahoma County for possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute in January of this year. But she missed that court date just a few weeks ago, before all the new alleged crimes.
Even if she were to bond out of Cleveland County custody, she has a hold placed on her so that she will be sent back to the Oklahoma County Jail.