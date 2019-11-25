"Nobody is gonna take that one off," Mr. Trump said in reference to women's suffrage rights.

The $1 silver coins will be issued throughout 2020 — a year when Americans could elect their first female president. But Mr. Trump and Kellyanne Conway, the president's White House counselor, emphasized that it will be at least five years until his position is filled by a woman, suggesting that he's going to win reelection.

The designs will honor many women's suffrage activists, including Susan B. Anthony, Carrie Chapman Catt, Lide Meriwether, Alice Paul, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Mary Church Terrell, Harriet Tubman and Ida B. Wells.

Mr. Trump is likely to face some charges of hypocrisy, considering he's been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, has a history of making derogatory comments toward women, and has pushed policies that make it harder for women to exercise their right to an abortion.

During his annual State of the Union addresses, many female members of Congress have worn white as a tribute to the women's suffrage movement.