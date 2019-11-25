Homicide Victim At NW OKC Apartment Complex Identified; Police Searching For Suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police continue to search for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in Northwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.
The victim has been identified as 47-year-old James Smith.
Police were originally called out to the London Square Apartment Complex overnight Saturday, November 23 to investigate shots fired.
According to police reports released Monday, investigators found nothing at first and were about to leave.
However, one officer noticed a truck still running, in the grass rolled against a fence. Beside the truck, officers found Smith lying on the ground dead.
Officers said they know died of gunshot wounds.
What they don't know is who shot him and why.
“There have been no arrests in this case and investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened, why the person was out there, what all transpired. Certainly, anyone out there with information on it, we want to hear from them through the homicide tip line (405) 297-1200,” Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.