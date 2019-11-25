Sanders has begun headlining Republican Party dinners around Arkansas, allowing her to reconnect with the state she called home before joining the Trump White House and offer GOP insiders a preview of what she’d look like as a candidate for the job her dad, Mike Huckabee, held for more than a decade. Speaking to a ballroom packed with more than 500 people in Hot Springs last week, the former press secretary known for her televised sparring with reporters joked about being greeted by applause when she comes to the podium.