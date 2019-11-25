News
OKC Police Searching For Missing 18-Year-Old With Special Needs
Monday, November 25th 2019, 3:39 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC police and OKCM Search and Rescue are searching for a missing 18-year-old girl with special needs who has been missing for more than three weeks.
According to the report, Kaitlyn McKinney is autistic with schizoaffective disorder, and she has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.
McKinney was last seen Sunday, November 3 near Northwest 39th Street and May Avenue in Oklahoma City.
She was last seen wearing a black trench coat and camouflage boots. She’s also described as having a tic in her hands, hip and leg.
Officials said McKinney is also without her medication.
If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you’re urged to call your local authorities immediately.