2 Injured In Drive-By Shooting Following Funeral At NE OKC Church
Monday, November 25th 2019, 12:29 PM CST
At least two people were injured after a drive-by shooting at a church in northeast Oklahoma City.
The incident happened Monday at Greater New Zion Baptist Church near NE 28th and Kelley Avenue.
Police said a funeral was letting out when a Dodge Charger pulled up and began firing at people leaving the church.
At least two people were injured, police said.
One person was taken into custody, police said.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.