2 Injured In Drive-By Shooting After Funeral At NE OKC Church; Suspect Arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY - Gang violence erupted on Monday in the parking lot of a Northeast Oklahoma City church. Two people attending a funeral at the church were wounded after a drive-by shooting.
Police arrested Terrance Britton, 20, on two complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude.
As family and friends said goodbye to a young man who lost his life to gun violence, they were faced with more.
“We did have some gang related activity at the funeral that resulted in a shooting,” said Major Dexter Nelson, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Police said a man and woman attending the funeral were shot in the parking lot of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church near Northeast 28th and Kelley Avenue. People rushed to the area after hearing about the shooting.
“I mean, I’m shocked,” said Lynn Anderson, witness. “I’m like really shocked. I don’t know what’s going on right now. I’m just trying to see if they OK,”
Witnesses said the gunfire came from a red Dodge Charger. The car sped away, but police were not far behind.
Officers were in the area after they received intel of potential gang activity at the funeral.
“A pursuit erupted from this incident,” said Nelson. “We do have one subject in custody that I’m aware of.”
The pursuit ended near Northeast 23rd and Walnut, but police stayed in the air above the scene looking for other suspects.
Investigators were tipped off by a metro funeral home that people at the church faced potential danger.
“We keep contact with funeral homes,” said Nelson. “When they have a funeral that might be questionable they let us know and we monitor the situation.”
“That’s one of my biggest fears is to go to a funeral and something like this happen,” said witness. “Like that’s crazy.”
Police have not released the names or conditions of the shooting victims.