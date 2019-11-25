News
Police Investigate After Car Crashes Into Nichols Hills Park
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police investigated after a car crashed into a park at a three-way intersection Monday morning near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Authorities said a second scene is connected to this incident. There is currently no information on where the second scene was located.
Oklahoma City police confirm their helicopter was called in to assist with the search for a suspect in a stolen vehicle.
This is a developing story.