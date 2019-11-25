Recently, Ginsburg missed arguments on November 13 with what the court called a stomach bug. She returned on November 18 for the court's next public meeting.

Ginsburg has been treated for cancer twice in the past year. In August, she underwent a three-week course of radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. The tumor was treated "definitively," according to the public information office, and there was no sign the disease had spread.

Last December, she underwent surgery for lung cancer.

"Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said a few weeks later.