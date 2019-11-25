News
OBI Adds 'Bloodmobile' To Make Blood Donations Convenient Over Holidays
Monday, November 25th 2019, 3:17 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is using the "Bloodmobile" to make giving blood more convenient this holiday season.
Officials said holidays are crucial because more people are hitting the road to spend time with their families rather than donating blood.
"We are the sole provider of blood to the state of Oklahoma. We have 245 hospitals that we provide blood to, so we really want to make sure the hospital get it," said OBI official Annamarie Bomar.
The Bloodmobile includes recliners with individual TV's, all aimed at making blood donation as convenient and possible.
