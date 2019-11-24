News
Emergency Crews Respond To Fatal Crash Involving Semi, Motorcycle On Highway 66
Sunday, November 24th 2019, 3:44 PM CST
Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash involving a semi and a motorcycle Sunday in El Reno.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 66 and Banner Road.
Both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and El Reno police were on the scene.
OHP officials confirmed the accident was fatal.
No names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.