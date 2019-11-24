News
Police Identify Suspects In Woodspring Suites Standoff
Oklahoma City, OK - Two people are in Oklahoma City PD custody after a nearly 3-hour standoff in Northwest OKC on Friday.
According to police Tayo Ketiku and Kiara Colston are behind bars after barricading themselves in the Woodspring Suites near I-44 and Northwest 36th. Ketiku and Colston surrendered just after 11 pm.
Another suspect is still on the run but police have not yet released that suspect's name.
No one involved in the standoff was injured.