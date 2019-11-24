Police Investigate Homicide At Northwest OKC Apt. Complex
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police are investigating an overnight homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex near Northwest 10th Street and North Council Road.
When they arrived police found one person dead in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim has been identified as 47-year-old James Leonard Smith, police said.
Kanisha Jeff has lived in the London Square Apartments for just over three years. She said gun shots are not unusual to hear in the area. That is why she was surprised that she didn’t hear anything late Saturday night.
“I have seen and heard a lot of crazy things,” said Jeff. “But I am surprised I didn’t hear anything at all last night.”
Now, Jeff said she is going to be on high alert until the suspect is caught.
“I am going to make sure I lock my doors and if I hear anything, I will make sure to call the police,” said Jeff.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.