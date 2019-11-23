District Attorney Feels Justice Was Served For Fallen Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney
Friday Byron Shepard learned the fate a jury recommended, the death penalty.
Shepard was found guilty for the 2017 murder of 22-year-old Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney.
Greg Mashburn was the District Attorney on the case and said as soon as the jury came back with the death penalty verdict for Shepard he was satisfied.
Mashburn felt the whole trial his team presented a solid case to the jury in favor of the death penalty.
“Shooting a police officer while he was on duty, doing that while he is trying to avoid being arrested on a separate warrant, after being convicted of a violent crime and proving to be a continuing threat to society,” said Mashburn, as he pointed out they proved the four aggravators you have to have for the death penalty.
Now, that the trial is over, friends, family and fellow officers of Terney hope he is remembered for the passionate and devoted person he was.
By law, the sentence will be appealed automatically to be reviewed and made sure it is legally sound.
For now, Shepard’s formal sentencing is set for January 3.