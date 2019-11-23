News
Oklahoma Foster Wishes Partners With Share Thanks For Holiday Season
Saturday, November 23rd 2019, 7:39 AM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy has worked with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to organize OK Foster Wishes since 2017.
The program gives Oklahomans the opportunity to fill holiday wish lists for children in OKDHS’ foster care system. This year, OK Foster Wishes, will use the free Share Thanks™ app to encourage kind-hearted donors to make the holidays merry and memorable for Oklahoma’s foster children.
Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy CEO Joe Dorman and John Armitage with OBI joined News 9 to explain the benefits of the new partnership.
Oklahomans can sign up for OK Foster Wishes at okfosterwishes.org for the holiday wishes campaign.