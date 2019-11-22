Suspect Wanted After Moore Police Chase Is Caught By U.S. Marshals
MOORE, Oklahoma - A 20-year-old suspect faces several complaints after, police said, he crashed into a police cruiser and then led officers on a high-speed chase.
The wild scene played out last week at a gas station in Moore. However, Terrell Contreras was arrested Friday, November 22 in Oklahoma City at an Airbnb by U.S. Marshals.
Contreras had to be taken to the hospital, because he was found with a nasty spider bite.
“I am sure he had a large amount of narcotics and weapons, because that's what he is known to have and weapons, which he is not allowed to have in the vehicle, which is why he ran,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis of the Moore Police Department.
“He has kind of been homeless lately, mainly selling drugs. He knew he was wanted. He hid in the vehicle I believe,” said Sgt. Lewis.
Officers said at the time of the pursuit, Contreras was in a new BMW and was able to outrun officers.
Not only is he facing three new complaints for the alleged police chase, Contreras missed court Friday, according to online records. He was supposed to show for a heroin drug trafficking charge in Oklahoma County, and is now forfeiting a $25,000 bond.
As for the officers car, it had about $3,000 worth of damage.
“It shows how fast things can really go bad, and these officers are put in a tough situation,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.
The state has requested the suspects new bond be set at $250,000 in Cleveland County.
The woman in the video does not face charges, as of now. News 9 will not be releasing her name unless that changes.