UPDATE: Wanted Suspects In Custody After Standoff Inside OKC Hotel Room
Friday, November 22nd 2019, 8:37 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people are in custody and one on the run after a nearly 3-hour standoff in Northwest OKC.
Police say two suspects with multiple warrants barricaded themselves inside the Woodspring Suites near I-44 and Northwest 36th. Officers say the suspects surrendered to the Oklahoma tactical team just after 11 pm Friday night.
Another suspect is still on the run Saturday morning. At this time, the third suspect’s name has not been released. No one involved in the standoff was injured.
