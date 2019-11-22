Security Guard Chases Down Teen Accused Of Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro security guard chased down a drive-by shooting suspect early Friday morning. He led police to Erick Cifuentes, 18, who was arrested for allegedly firing out of his truck.
A security guard called 911 after hearing gunshots near Northwest 11th and Pennsylvania Avenue, and seeing a white truck drive away.
Caller: “I’ve got shots fired 1200 block North Penn. white truck speeding away.”
Another person also heard six gunshots near his home.
“I live right across the street from there and I just heard them fire blam, blam, blam and a pickup just took off.”
The security guard described the driver as a Hispanic man wearing glasses. He also got a good look at the truck and the direction it drove away.
Caller: “There was two vehicles over there. Soon as we went to run over there, the truck saw us and took off. I chased the truck. It’s a Chevy single cab white heading westbound on 27th.”
At one point a witness called 911, he thought the alleged shooter robbed a store.
Caller: “They just tried to rob the convenience store on the corner.”
An officer patrolling the area saw the truck on Northwest 30th. The report states the officer performed a high-risk traffic stop due to the suspect being armed.
Police said Cifuentes stopped, put his hands out the window and leaned out of the truck.
Officers searched Cifuentes’s truck while he was held in the back of a patrol car. The report said police found two pistols under the front driver's seat hidden under the carpet.
“The suspect ended up being transported to the Oklahoma County jail on charges basically committing a drive-by shooting,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “And receiving and concealing stolen property. That stolen property was indeed the firearm that had been reported stolen.”
Witnesses found shell casings near the shooting scene, but police said they never found any victims.
“Nobody hurt as far as we can tell at this time,” said MSgt. Knight.
Police said the teen also had weed, drug paraphernalia and did not have a driver's license.