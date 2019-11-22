News
Nicoma Park Officer Arrested, Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse
A Nicoma Park is accused of child sexual abuse, the OSBI reported.
Douglas Spencer, 51, was arrested on one complaint of rape in the first-degree by instrumentation and two complaints of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.
The Nicoma Park Police Department requested the OSBI's assistance after allegations were made against an officer in the department inappropriately touching a minor.
OSBI said the incidents described involved two 14-year-old females several years apart.
Spencer was booked into the Oklahoma County jail. His bond was set at $450,000.
The investigation is ongoing, OSBI reported.