Logan County Deputies, Police Searching For Escapee In Guthrie
Friday, November 22nd 2019, 2:51 PM CST
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Logan County deputies and police are searching for an inmate who escaped custody in Guthrie, according to officials.
Officials report the inmate, identified as Edward Jones, was on his way back from court when he took off on foot.
Deputies have placed two schools on lockdown as the search for Jones continues near the Logan County Sheriff's Office.
Jones was in custody for multiple domestic violence charges, according to police.
