Organizations Accepting Donations For OKC's Homeless
The temperatures are expected to drop and stay low in the next few weeks.
Here is a list of winter shelter donations and locations.
Homeless Alliance are accepting adult size hats, gloves, socks, coats, blankets, chap stick, lotion and hand warmers. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1724 NW 4 Street.
Sisu Youth is accepting coats, hand warmers, sleeping bags and shelf stable foods. Drop off hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3131 N Pennsylvania Avenue.
Jesus House is accepting hats, gloves, coats, hand warmers, socks and blankets. Drop off hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 1335 W Sheridan.
Salvation Army is accepting coats, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and throws (new or gently used). Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at 1001 N Pennsylvania at its north entrance.
City Rescue Mission is accepting men's clothing and men's underwear. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800 W California.
Sanctuary Women's Center is accepting canned foods, women's and children's coats, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and hand warmers. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2133 SW 11th Street.