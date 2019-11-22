Crime
Man Sentenced To Death For The Murder Of Tecumseh Police Officer
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man convicted of killing a Tecumseh police officer during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Byron Shepard was sentenced to the death penalty Friday afternoon.
Shepard was convicted of killing Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney in 2017 during a traffic stop. The 22-year-old officer was fatally shot in abdomen by Shepard while Shepard was running away from a traffic stop.
A short time after the death, the prosecution said they would seek the death penalty.
Shepard's family testified during the sentencing phase and asked the jury to recommend life in prison instead of the death penalty.