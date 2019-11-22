There's an all-out effort to eradicate a microscopic enemy, as crews sanitized hallways and scrubbed down classrooms at Mesa County schools. Hundreds of students and teachers have fallen ill with symptoms of the highly-contagious norovirus, including Cendie Wood's grandchildren.



"Every time I send the kids back to school they come home sick," Wood said.



The outbreak apparently started last week with siblings who attend schools in the district. The contagion and a second strain then quickly spread from school to school, forcing officials to take the unusual step and close all 46 schools.



"When we have 20 kids actively vomiting in a school that already has 17 percent gone we know that we've got a problem. We have to stop the exposure," said Tanya Marvin, the head of nursing for the school district.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with norovirus illness can shed billions of norovirus particles. But it only takes a few particles to make other people sick.