Norman Students Build New Nuclear Reactor
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A youth science team in Norman has developed a device that could impact the future of nuclear energy.
The group, whose ages range from 10 to 14-years-old, say they created a first of its kind IEC nuclear fusion reactor. The reactor uses a more sustainable energy than what we are using right now.
Instead of using uranium as an energy source like many other power plants across the country, this one uses hydrogen. Hydrogen is much more abundant across the world and the universe.
The group, whose team name is the Timberwolves, have taken this device to competition, and next month are even taking it to the state tournament in Tulsa. For them, keeping the future of energy safe and sustainable is important, and with devices like this, they believe they're headed in the right direction.
"I think it's great for them to be doing this, because I feel that it's great for the future. If we just keep using things like fossil fuels and uranium, then it will eventually run out. The people of the future will just be left hanging there," said Zach Armstrong the team mentor.
They also emphasized the importance of teamwork, and the fact they couldn't do something like this alone.
"It's been crazy, there is a lot of work involved. But we've got the whole team helping, and I couldn't have done it without them,: said team member Moriah Armstrong.
The Timberwolves say their goal is to see their experiment be used in the future, and maybe even one day provide the energy for an entire power plant.