1 Arrested After Shooting Gun From Truck While Driving In NW OKC
Friday, November 22nd 2019, 4:05 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said one man is in custody Friday morning after firing a gun while he was driving in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the suspect was driving a white truck. He was eventually stopped and arrested near Northwest 30th Street and North May Avenue.
Officers found the gun inside of the truck.
Police said they aren't sure why the suspect was shooting in the first place.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.