Man Arrested, Accused Of Recording Woman In Restroom, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail accused of recording a woman in the restroom.
Keyonis Speight, 26, was arrested Thursday night after police said he placed a cell phone on the floor of a women's restroom to record a woman in the stall next to him.
This incident happened near 71st Street and Yale.
Police said a woman was in the restroom when she noticed a cell phone coming from the stall next to her.
She said a man was either recording her or taking a picture of her. The woman said she screamed and immediately called 911.
Police said Speight admitted to the complaint and said he had done it before.
Speight was booked for complaints of felony peeping tom with the use of an electronic device. He is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond.