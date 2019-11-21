Station 31
OU's Calcaterra Announces Retirement From Football
NORMAN, Oklahoma - OU Junior Tight End Grant Calcaterra released a video on social media Thursday, announcing that he’s “stepping away from the game of football.”
Calcaterra said he suffered a concussion in practice more than a month ago, and he said he’s had his fair share of concussions in his career.
Calcaterra called this the “hardest decision he’s ever had to make.”
He said he visited with multiple medical professional and specialist from around the country before coming to this conclusion.
Following graduation in May, Calcaterra said he plans to return to his home in southern California and become a firefighter.