2 Former Employees Face Felony Charges After Patient Abuse Allegations At Edmond Care Facility
EDMOND, Oklahoma - According to new court documents, elderly patients at an Edmond care facility were maced, pinched, and slapped.
The allegations are outlined in documents filed Thursday, November 21, by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.
The abuse reportedly happened at Iris Memory Care.
Court documents show two former employees are facing felony charges, one for perpetrating the crimes, while another witnessed but failed to report the abuse in a timely manner.
According to its website, Iris Memory Care offers specialized Alzheimer's and dementia care in a residential setting.
Court documents show at least three residents received anything but while under the care of Certified Nurse Aides Saleta Roberts and Kim Gibson. Both were responsible for "bathing, feeding, and dressing" residents.
Documents allege on June 30, Roberts "used a can of mace" on one of the residents "because he would not put up his soiled bedding."
Roberts shift partner, Gibson, allegedly witnessed the abuse and also reported seeing Roberts pinch and slap two other residents.
Gibson reported the abuse a week later, after she was found crying and upset over what she had witnessed.
Camera footage confirmed the abuse, showing Roberts mace a resident twice while using "a small can that was attached to a lanyard or a key ring."
In a statement Thursday, Iris Memory Care said in part, “Abuse, neglect, and exploitation of seniors is not tolerated by our organization, and we are grateful to be able to collaborate with the OK justice system.”
Both employees were terminated as a result of an internal investigation.