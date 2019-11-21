“This was a unique situation in that unfortunately neither our Agency nor Cleveland County were provided with all of the necessary information. It was our understanding (based off of information received) that the suspect was handcuffed and being escorted by a law enforcement official from Houston on this flight. We did not have any law enforcement at the gate in OKC waiting for this prisoner as we believed he was being escorted. However, we realize an officer should have been waiting at the gate and this issue is being addressed for future transports. It is important to note that having an officer at the gate would not have prevented this particular incident. The portion of the incident regarding where the Deputy was told to wait is still under investigation, but regardless the appropriate protocol does not appear to have been followed on our end. The Deputy should have been escorted to the terminal. We have been in close communication with the Cleveland County Sheriff to review the incident since this incident occurred. Based off of this review we will take appropriate action regarding future transports into OKC.” – SGT. Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma City Police Department.