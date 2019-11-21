OSBI Searches For Missing 33-Year-Old Altus Man Last Seen On Nov. 9
Law officers are looking for a missing 33-year-old Altus man last seen on Nov. 9, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday.
Richard Thurman Hitchcock was last seen on Nov. 9 in the Granfield area.
Hitchcock's wife reported him missing after he was last seen being dropped off at State Highway 54 and U.S. Highway 70 in Granfield and walking south into a field.
Hitchcock's wife last saw him on Nov. 8 when she left for work and spoke with him last later that day when he said he was going fly fishing. He was seen going fly fishing, at the McDonald's he manages in Altus and at a United Supermarket at 10 p.m. in Altus on Nov. 8.
A local farmer last saw Hitchcock walking on Nov. 9 in a field north and west of Davidson. Hitchcock told the farmer he ran out of gas and she took him to a store in Davidson. The farmer said she found his car about three miles south and one and a half miles west of Tipton, OSBI said.
A witness told law officers Hitchcock got a ride from the store and was last seen where is he was dropped off near Granfield.
Altus police began searching and conducted land and air searches in the area where he was last seen. Officers found footprints and tracked them until they disappeared.
Police pinged his phone, which last hit off a tower just across the border in Texas.
The district attorney's office requested the OSBI's assistance on Wednesday.
Hitchcock is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about Hitchcock's whereabouts or encountered him on Nov. 8 or Nov. 9 is asked to call OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.