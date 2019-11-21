Man Dies While Apparently Trying To Remove Items From Donation Bin In Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee Police Chief said a man died after becoming stuck in the opening of a donation bin in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday night. Chief Joe Prentice said citizens called in to report a person "hanging half in and half out of the donation bins at the old Warehouse Market parking lot at 8th and Muskogee."
It took several minutes and several officers to free the man from the opening. Once he was removed, first responders started life-saving measures, according to a news release.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
"It appears the male was attempting to remove items from the donation bin," the chief said. "The male has not been positively identified at this point."
No word yet on the man's cause of death.