Oklahoma Caring Vans Public Clinic December Schedule
The Oklahoma Caring Vans are giving out free flu shots in December across the state.
Officials said the program's mobile units are expected to provide nearly 9,000 flu vaccines to Oklahoma children during the flu season.
Oklahoma Caring Vans give flu shots and other immunizations services at no charge for children age 6 through 18 who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indian.
Below is a full list of Caring Van public clinics in the month of December.