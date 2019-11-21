Noble High School Dancer Chosen To Perform In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
OKLAHOMA CITY - One lucky student from Noble High School is getting the opportunity to perform in one of the biggest holiday events in the country, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Adliene Soell, known to her friends as Addie, has been dancing since she was 3-years-old.
"I've always enjoyed it. My mom just saw me dancing in the shower and living room, and she was like I'm going to put her in a dance class," said Addie.
The Noble student is now a junior and trains at Modern Arts Dance in Norman.
"She's such a beautiful dancer," said Addie's mom Sarah Soell.
Addie is a member of the high school's pom team and spends weekends underneath the lights of football stadiums.
Also on the field, the school's band director Fred Queen.
"This is my 12th year," said Queen during a morning practice session with his band.
Queen directed Addie toward the Macy's Great American Marching Band. Queen was first introduced to the group when one of his former students was also selected to march with the band.
"I spent about eight or nine consecutive years working with the group, band in New York," said Queen.
Addie and her mom took Queens advice and sent in audition tapes.
"So, we submitted about eight videos on YouTube," said Sarah.
Finally, Addie found out she had been selected. She said this was a total surprise.
"I was very shocked because I wouldn't think out of all the people in the United States," said Sarah.
Addie is the only Oklahoma student to be selected by this particular band to perform in the parade. She's also one of the only 11 dancers chosen to perform with the group.
It's a dream come true for Addie but also for her mom and grandma.
"It's my grandma's dream," said Addie. "She told me when I was eight or nine how she was gonna see me up there one day and I said there's no way I'm not going to be in the Macy's Parade."
"So I was able to tell her you're going to the Macy's Parade, and you're going to see your granddaughter dance on the star," said Sarah.
Addie is preparing to jump on a plane and trade those stadium lights for city lights in the Big Apple. But, that doesn't come without some anxiousness.
"I am very nervous just because its on National TV," said Addie days before she leaves for New York.
An understandable feeling, but just seconds later the junior had advice for other.
"Don't let fear stop you," said Addie.
Probably advice the young dancer gave herself when just this past summer she had to have hip surgery.
Sarah said at that point they didn't know if a Addie still had a future with dance. But a few months later, Addie is living out a dream many people across the country can't even imagine.
"I have my reserved seat on the side of the parade," said Queen.
This year the band director is going to enjoy the parade as a viewer and watch another one of his students take on the big stage.
Addie said she will miss the pie and family time, but she know they'll see each other on turkey day.
"This year I won't be with my family, but that's okay they will be seeing me on TV," said Addie.
To learn more about the band Addie is joining for the parade, head to their official website.