A family from Moore is currently picking up the pieces after losing their home to a fire this past Sunday.

The Larson's home near Southeast 149th Street and South Anderson Road was a total loss after the fire. The family said what they truly need right now, is help.

"You know we were finally homeowners, we were proud of that. It was like a milestone," said Bobby and Gwendolyn Larson.

For the Larson's, that milestone was a project that was more than two years of planning and preparing. Fire officials believe an electrical fire destroyed the home they just moved into two weeks ago.

"We're still in shock," they said.

But now, they are turning that shock into determination, to move forward after tragedy.

"It took two years to get this one, we are going to have a better one in two months. You know what I mean? I always say when you lose everything, it's a good time to upgrade, and we are from Moore so we rebuild pretty well," they said.

The Larsons said family, friends, and even local churches are pitching in to meet their needs for now. But most importantly, they said sticking together and working through the pain, is what keeps them going.

"It didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, but it isn't over yet," they emphasized.

a gofundme has been set up for the Larsons. Click here to donate.