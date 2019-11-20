Naked Woman Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Gasoline, Destroying Property At Norman Apartment Complex
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Kishelle Lawrence, 25, sits in jail Wednesday, accused of arson, threatening to perform acts of violence, assault and battery, outraging public decency and public intoxication.
Norman police officers said on Saturday, November 16, Lawrence was seen by multiple witnesses pushing tires in the parking lot of an apartment complex off W. Brooks Street. Those witnesses also said she was breaking out windows to one unit, and then pouring gasoline on nearby bushes.
911 callers said Lawrence was aggressive, and even stripped down naked outside the apartment complex.
Here’s an excerpt from a 911 call:
Caller: “Some woman is breaking out all the windows in the apartments
Caller: “She is back in front of it, naked as a jaybird.”
Dispatch: “So, now she is naked?”
Caller: “Yeah, she is naked as a jaybird.”
Caller: “Is it a Friday night with a full moon?”
Dispatch: “No, it's a Saturday night probably with a full moon.”
Caller: ((laughing))
According to court documents, a woman said Lawrence approached her and her son with the gas can, and she threw gasoline on the mother. The affidavit also quotes an officer as saying, Lawrence "shook her behind at myself and witnesses," and he noticed "a heavy smell of gasoline coming from her body...".
“They found the woman outside, upon contact with the police she began to go back inside,” said Captain Jamie Shattuck of the Norman Police Department.
A motive could be developing in the case.
Officers on scene said the woman was screaming, "...her fiancé locked her out of the apartment and left with another girl."
Police said it was clear she needed medical treatment, but when they took her to the hospital, she reportedly threatened to kill herself by stabbing herself with the IV needle.
Officers said she also tried to choke herself with a smock.
They added that she also threatened to kill others at the hospital while she was there.
Records show that the suspect was charged in Oklahoma County for Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute- Ecstasy in January of 2019. A bench warrant was issued after she failed to appear earlier this month.
As for her new charges, fourth-degree arson is a felony. However, the other previously listed charges associated with the crime are misdemeanors.
Lawrence’s bond is set at $15,000, and she is to have no contact with the reported victims.
Lawrence will be in court again on December 10 at 9 a.m.