Red Cross 'Sewing Ladies' Prepare Gifts For Oklahoma Veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY - The American Red Cross responds to disasters, but its work between those deployments can be just as comforting.
Once a week at their OKC Headquarters, five volunteers sew hats, pillows and stuffed animals for VA facilities and Fort Sill Army Base.
“The hospitals are so sterile, but they see something handmade it kind of gives them some gladness in their heart,” said Volunteer Linda Jones.
One volunteer has been sewing for nearly 30 years.
At 92 years old, Carlene Pearce is sort of the captain of the “Sewing Ladies” as they are called at Red Cross Headquarters.
“I just have a good feeling to know we are doing all this for them,” said Pearce.
Each year, the Sewing Ladies sew 15,000 items for VA hospitals and other facilities.
Right now, the ladies say they are in need of more fabric. You can drop off materials at the American Red Cross OKC Headquarters at 601 NE 6th Street.